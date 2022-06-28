Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) Leader Musalia Mudavadi has boldly told ODM Leader Raila Odinga that he is being lied to by none other than President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Kilifi County over the weekend, Mudavadi alleged that Uhuru is in support of Deputy President William Ruto and not Raila as many have been fooled to believe.

He even went on to leak Uhuru’s late-night conversation with Ruto to drive the point home.

According to Mudavadi, Uhuru tells people to support Raila during the day but at night he called the same people urging them to stick with Ruto to the last man because Kenya Kwanza will form the next government.

“Uhuru is not convincing leaders from home ground to join Azimio. He is clever because during the day he tells you to go to Azimio but at night he tells people from his home area to stick in Kenya Kwanza because that is the political formation that will form the next government,” Mudavadi said.

At the same time, he wondered why Uhuru has pulled out from Raila’s campaigns, a clear sign that he doesn’t trust him to win the August contest.

