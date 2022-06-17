Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 17, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, seems to have engaged his fifth gear in his bid to woo Luhya community members to support Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, Deputy President William Ruto.

When they joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance early this year, Mudavadi and Ford Kenya party leader, Moses Wetangula, were promised 30 percent of the Kenya Kwanza government if they delivered 70 percent of Luhya voters to Ruto’s basket.

Though the task is akin to milking a bull, Mudavadi has camped in his home county of Vihiga county, where he has been campaigning for Ruto like a mad man.

This can be cemented by how Ruto was received like a king when he toured Vihiga County on Friday.

In the photos, Mudavadi seems to be doing his homework well and by August he may hit 70 percent.

Here are photos of Mudavadi‘s rally in Vihiga County.

