Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, have declared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga as the number one enemy of the Luhya people.

In a strongly-worded statement, the duo blamed Raila Odinga for their failed presidential bids.

They alleged that the former Prime Minister orchestrated the fall of the NASA coalition to ensure that they do not ascend to power.

They accused Raila of gaining politically from their support without returning the favour.

“You (Raila) schemed to kill NASA to stop a son of Mulembe from rising to the presidency. To you, as long as Mulembe leaders aren’t supporting you, they’re criminals ab initio; but are “weupe kama pamba” if they’re your lapdogs.”

“Because the Mulembe Nation has charted a different political path in this year’s General Elections, your insults have become personal. When Mudavadi makes a passionate case against runaway economic hardships suffered by majority Kenyans, then he’s a howling dog to you,” read the statement in part.

Further, they alleged that Raila was behind the woes facing some of the leaders from the region such as Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja whose degree is being investigated.

They added that the ODM boss decided to support President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice of Polycarp Igathe because he did not want Westlands Member of Parliament Timothy Wanyonyi to rise to the helm of the capital city’s leadership.

The duo opined that Raila should have stood with Wanyonyi despite getting pressure from Uhuru’s Jubilee party.

“It’s not lost on us that recently you staged a spectacle where you denied Hon Tim Wanyonyi a ticket to contest for Governor of Nairobi.”

“Your schemes then took you in a futile attempt to prevent Johnson Sakaja too from vying for the same seat. At this stage, we pose a rhetorical question; Are leaders from Mulembe community lesser Kenyans to be toyed with any way you want?” posed Mudavadi and Wetangula.

