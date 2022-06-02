Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Renowned singer Mr. Seed has taken to social media to thank his beautiful wife Nimo for sticking by his side even when life was a bit tough.

The mellow-voiced singer posted throwback photos to show how they have walked together and encouraged his fans that everything is possible.

Seed was dating Nimo even before he became one of the top artists in Kenya.

She believed in him and supported his dreams and now, they can look back and smile after achieving so much together.

“Thank you my love for riding with me and believing in me. You have always stood by my side, God bless you so much and I love you,” part of his Instagram post reads.

Last year, Seed said in an interview that Nimo once paid his rent when his house was locked. He was so broke that even affording food was a problem.

He further revealed in the interview that when he met Nimo, he had lost hope in music and had low self-esteem.

However, she encouraged him to push on and through her, he managed to boost his confidence.

Below are the throwback photos that he posted and celebrated his wife for being a ride-or-die chick.

See their recent photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.