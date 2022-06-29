Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has joined hands with Deputy President William Ruto, and other leaders allied to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, to laud Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga for committing to concede defeat if he loses in the August polls.

Raila, in an exclusive interview with Kenyan media houses on Tuesday, said he and his running mate, Martha Karua, are ready to accept the outcome of the August 9th election.

Kuria, who spoke on Wednesday morning after attending the Alliance’s Economic Forum in Tharaka Nithi County, argued that Raila had made history in assuring Kenyans that he will respect the outcome of the presidential race.

The Chama Cha Kazi party leader went on to claim that he has no doubt that the Kenya Kwanza team will be forming the next government after the August polls, further saying that they will defeat the Azimio camp with at least 4 million votes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST