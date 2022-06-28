Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of inciting Kenyans through Kameme FM and TV stations.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Kuria said Uhuru deserved to be indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2013 because he is a patented criminal who incites Kenyans through his media stations.

Terming Uhuru as the commander and general of Interahamwe, Kuria said the President is using Kameme FM Presenters Kata and Man Saimo to fan tribalism ahead of the August 9th presidential election.

“When you listen to Kameme FM you now understand why he was indicted by the ICC. Interahamwe General and Commander,” Kuria stated.

“Kameme gay couple Kata and Simoh have been sent by Uhuru Kenyatta to lie on air that I am not vying. Shindwe nyote watatu. Ibilisi!” Kuria added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.