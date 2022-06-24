Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 24, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has revealed the number of votes Deputy President William Ruto is expecting to get from Nakuru County during the August 9th presidential election.

Nakuru County has over 1.1 million registered voters and all presidential aspirants, including former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, are camping in the region to get a share of the votes.

On Friday, Kenya Kwanza Alliance led by the coalition’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, camped in Nakuru County where they popularised Ruto’s presidential bid in August.

Gachagua, who was accompanied by Kuria, said they are targeting 99 percent of Nakuru County voters to support Ruto’s presidency in August.

Kuria, in particular, exuded confidence that Ruto will get 1.1 million votes from Nakuru county.

“Nakuru nitakuja tena na tena mpaka 1.1 Million votes ya William Ruto iingiane,” Kuria wrote on his Facebook page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.