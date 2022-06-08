Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has reacted to the just-released opinion by Infotrack that showed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President William Ruto in the August polls.

In the poll, the Angela Ambitho-led firm showed that if elections were held today, Raila Odinga will win with 42 percent followed closely by DP Ruto with 38 percent.

The poll firm also stated Raila will garner 9.3 million votes and Ruto 8.4 million votes.

“We conducted the poll between May 27 and May 29 and had 9,000 interviews carried out in all the 47 counties. It also said 290 constituencies were covered with a margin of + or – 1,” Ambitho stated.

Reacting to the poll, Kuria said the poll was state-sponsored and said the power to determine the winner of the August 9th poll lies on Wanjiku and not the fake polls.

Kuria also asked Infotrak to reveal how much they were paid to manipulate the poll.

“Infotrak! This is a state-sponsored poll! Infotrak mlilipwa ngapi? The power of votes is within the wananchi/ hustlers/wanjiku! But obviously, you know who will win this race! Ni hayo tu !,” Kuria wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST