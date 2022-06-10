Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, has predicted that Roots Party presidential candidate, Prof George Wajakoyah might force a presidential run-off in August.

Wajackoyah’s manifesto is premised on increasing revenue through bhang farming and also legalizing the use of marijuana in Kenya.

Even though a recent opinion poll by Infotrak showed Wajackoyah was not a threat, Kuria claimed his bid was gaining momentum among Kenyans.

“George Wajackoyah might send Kenya to its first presidential run-off. This needs to be declared a national crisis and emergency,” Kuria, who is a supporter of Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid, wrote on his Facebook page.

Wajakoyah, who is a scholar with over 10 degrees from Kenya, the United States, and Britain, has also said he will introduce snake farming to help offset China’s loans.

Kenya’s debt to China increased from KSh 719.4 billion in 2020 to KSh 761.2 billion in June 2021, representing an increase of 5.8%.

