Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s degree certificate from the Otto von Guericke Technical University Magdeburg emerged online after Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza allies raised concerns over the authenticity of his academic papers.

The certificate shows that Raila graduated from the institution with a degree certificate in metalwork in August 1969.

Raila was awarded a certificate as a graduate engineer with the certificate translated to English in 2013 prior to the General Election.

However, the degree raised more questions than answers as it had glaring inconsistencies – starting with the awarding institution.

The degree indicated that it was awarded by Otto von Guericke Technical University Magdeburg – an institution that was founded in 1993. The institution was formed with the merger of three universities including the Technical University of Magdeburg which Raila attended.

“It does not make sense why the degree does not have the name of the older institution. For instance, if someone attended Kenya Polytechnic and graduated in 2005, it would be curious if their degree read the Technical University of Kenya,” a local journalist stated.

It is, however, possible that the discrepancy was because the former premier picked his certificate in 2013 when the degree requirement was introduced. This would, however, mean that Raila returned to Kenya without academic certificates – raising more questions as to how he secured a job at a university without having proof of university education.

Further, the degree shows it was awarded in the German Democratic Republic, also known as East Germany – a country that did not exist in 2013 as it had merged with West Germany to form the current state – the Federal Republic of Germany.

The document was also translated into English while the routine has been that candidates submit original certificates to the Commission of Higher Education which is mandated with translating and verifying them.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.