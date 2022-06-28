Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Over the weekend, Rarieda Member of Parliament Otiende Amollo introduced his son’s fiance to the online community for the first time.

He had attended the hyped Safari rally event in Naivasha alongside his son Rodney and fiance Cecilia.

Kenyans were mesmerized by Cecilia’s beauty.

Otiende Amollo’s soon-to-be daughter-in-law is an upcoming model and her taste for fashion is evident in the photos that she shares on her social media handles.

She has also been sharing photos on her Instagram page spending time with Rodney and from the look of things, they are madly in love.

They particularly love outdoor activities such as skating and horse riding.

The MP’s son has been an Associate at Rachier & Amollo Advocates LLP since 2018, when he graduated from the Kenya School of Law and earned credentials as an Advocate of the High Court.

Even though he comes from a famous family, Rodney has always kept his personal life away from the public until on Sunday when his father revealed that he is dating the beautiful model.

Below are photos of Rodgeny and his pretty fiance Cecilia setting couple goals on Instagram.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.