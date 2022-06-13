Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 June 2022 – Insecurity in Nakuru and its environs has escalated, forcing security agencies to deploy undercover cops to wipe out the gang members.

According to an undercover cop involved in the sting operation, two gangs namely, Mauki Gang and Watz Gang, have been unleashing terror on residents.

They are protected and funded by a well-known politician.

The rogue politician always bails them out when they are arrested.

The cop posted photos of the gang members, including a lady who acts as an informer.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.