Saturday, June 11, 2022 – A mum has died after diving into a river to save her child who had gone missing.

Massachusetts State Police say search crews on Friday, June 10 are still searching the waters of the Merrimack River near Newburyport in hopes of finding a missing six-year-old boy after his mother drowned trying to save him.

The child is believed to have been fishing with his family of six along the edge of Deer Island Thursday night before slipping into the water, according to police authorities.

“Two other family members, who presumably entered [the] water to try to save [the] boy, were rescued by a boater,” Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet.

The mother who entered the water managed to help lift her seven-year-old daughter into a boat before going under, Boston 25 News reports.

The incident happened during high tide Thursday night, according to Boston 25 News.

She later was found unresponsive and was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, the station added.

The names of the family members and missing child have not yet been publicly released as at press time.

Newburyport Fire Chief Christopher LeClaire told NBC Boston that the search will continue until about noon Friday, then the rescue team will re-evaluate their efforts.