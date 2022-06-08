Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 8, 2022 – The Mitumba Consortium Association (MCA) has sought an audience with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he said he will ban the importation of second-hand clothes into Kenya when he forms the government in August.

The association also wants an audience with DP William Ruto over his plans to end mitumba importation should he become president and promote the local textile industry.

Led by Chairperson Teresia Wairimu, the group said it was highly unlikely that undermining the second-hand clothing industry would revive the local textile industry.

“To kill the mitumba trade and promote textile is to give with one hand and take away with the other. We regret that the former PM and the Deputy President have relied on false information about second-hand clothes,” Wairimu said.

“We, therefore, seek an audience with the two main presidential candidates to fashion them with correct information,” she added.

Wairimu said attempts to shut down the mitumba industry in Kenya is based on unfounded grounds.

She said the second-hand clothing industry promotes environmentally responsible consumption and contributes significantly to the Kenyan economy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST