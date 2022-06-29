Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – A young boy who had been missing for more than a week was found alive in a sewer located just 20 minutes from his parents’ home.

Joe, whose last name has not been released, disappeared on Friday, June 17.

Police in Germany launched an immediate search for the eight-year-old, but nobody was able to find him.

However, a 43-year-old passer-by heard a faint whimpering sound coming from a storm drain in the early hours of Saturday, June 25.

He quickly informed police.

Joe was rescued and taken to hospital where he is now recovering from his ordeal.

Chief Johann Kuehme said: “Thanks to a tip from the public, we were able to find Joe in a sewer system.

“The most important thing is that he is alive and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is in good hands – we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

“Not only were many police officers from a wide variety of police departments across the country involved in the search efforts over the past few days, but many police officers also volunteered in their free time to support the search for Joe.”

Local police spokesman Stephan Klatte claimed that the boy was “hypothermic, but responsive”.

He added: “Our job is to find out how Joe got into the sewer hole.

“I’m very impressed by the great commitment over the past few days.

“I would like to thank all the full-time and voluntary workers and people who did everything with empathy and a high level of personal commitment – until late at night – to find a missing child.

“Everyone can be proud.”