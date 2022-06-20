Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 20, 2022 – Eric Omondi’s ex-girlfriend, Miss Chanty, has divulged more details on her toxic relationship with Nicola Traldi.

Taking to social media, Chanty revealed that on the fateful day Nicola physically assaulted her, he came back home in the morning while drunk.

She refused to let him in, prompting him to break into her house.

He then started assaulting her and pushed her down the stairs, leaving her with injuries.

He then fled after committing the heinous act.

Her neighbours came to her rescue and rushed her to the hospital.

She then sought Eric Omondi’s help and he made the matter public.

Chanty revealed that Nicola has assaulted her on numerous occasions.

She lamented that he is yet to be arrested despite reporting the matter to the police.

He reportedly brags he is untouchable and connected to powerful people in the Government.

Below is her full post on Instagram.

“This is to bring to the public limelight that nicolatraldi came drunk, agitated and broke into my house Friday 17th morning since I had refused to let him in as I didn’t want any confrontations with him while drunk. He assaulted me really badly and pushed me down the stairs as you saw from the video that was posted by @ericomondi. The photos posted as well are from previous assaults, it being not the 1st, the 2nd, the 3rd and unaccountable times that Nicola has assaulted and threatened me. On numerous occasions he has asked me to shun the media which I did due to fear of being humiliated and assaulted.

I was afraid to come out but on Friday being the worst, I reached out to my mum to no avail, in the meantime my neighbors, security and caretaker came to my rescue. I reached out to Eric who was able to come through and assisted me from there henceforth and also came out to the public on my behalf.

We followed all the protocols that were required from us by the police and hospital ( both private and public) but until now Nicola has not been arrested and he took my sim card, my phone, car keys and my house keys. While he was assaulting me, he threatened me that he would come back and do it again and there was nothing I would do because he knows the big people.

This puts my life in danger since I have no idea what he will do next. If he claims that he is being framed why can he not present himself at the police station, he is not reachable either. It is traumatizing and not easy for me physically and emotionally, and neither is it not easy for any form of GBV victims irrespective of who is involved and especially those who cannot come out and speak about it. Majority are helplessly dying in silence. It is very very sad GBV is not taken seriously in this country

The Kenyan DAILY POST.