Friday, June 24, 2022 – China has developed a mind-reading device that can detect when men view pornography, a move aimed at eventually banning all pornography consumption.

According to NYPost, Chinese researchers claimed they have developed an official patent for a device capable of “reading a man’s mind” and specifically detecting when he is watching erotic movie. The current prototype of the device is said to be capable of detecting brain waves that are activated when a man is exposed to pornography.

The study was conducted on 15 male college students who were placed in front of a computer screen playing porn while wearing the device on their head. The mind reader will then be able to process a collection of photos and videos and flag anything suspicious.

Xu Jianjun, who carried out the research and is also the director of the electrical engineering department at Beijing Jiaotong University, says that the purpose behind the device is “to detect bad information”. He also claims that the results are 80% accurate and can filter out additional signals that can trigger brainwaves when emotions are emitted from non-porn-related content.

With pornography illegal in China, government officials in the country are getting serious about cracking down on pornography consumption by deploying censorship agencies known as “porn examiners” tasked with searching the internet to flag inappropriate content.