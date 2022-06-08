Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 08 June 2022 – In April, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko expressed interest to succeed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on a Wiper party ticket.

Immediately after, two petitioners moved to court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) not to clear Sonko to run for the gubernatorial seat.

On Monday, a three judge bench of the High Court lifted interim orders barring former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from presenting his nomination papers to the commission.

The court also barred the Wafula Chebukati-led commission from determining his eligibility to vie for the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in this year’s elections.

However, Mike Sonko’s dreams were completely killed on Tuesday after the commission failed to clear the controversial politician to vie.

The electoral agency cited his impeachment while serving as Nairobi Governor as the reason why he was not cleared to vie.

At the same time, IEBC notified the Governor that he could not be cleared because his degree had not been certified by the Commission for Higher Education.

Mombasa County’s Returning Officer, Swalhah Yusuf, said she had not received any orders to allow the former Nairobi Governor to contest the seat in the August 9, General Elections.

This happened barely days after IEBC chairman, Wafula Chebukati, disqualified Sonko from contesting in the Mombasa Governor race.

He said the impeached Nairobi Governor was not fit to run for the seat in the August polls.

He said the Commission received a report from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission that listed one Governor aspirant, one Senatorial aspirant, and one Member of the County Assembly aspirant as unfit to hold public office following their impeachment.