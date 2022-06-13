Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has threatened to abandon Azimio–One Kenya Alliance after realising that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is the man plotting his downfall.

Sonko, who is planning to vie for Mombasa Gubernatorial seat in August, has been barred from vying by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission over dozen of corruption cases facing him.

According to an NTV expose aired on Sunday by Kennedy Muriithi, Raila Odinga, who is also the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, doesn’t want Sonko to vie for the Mombasa county top seat because he may vanquish his candidate Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir.

So, according to Muriithi, Raila is working behind the scenes to ensure Sonko, who is vying for the seat using the Wiper Democratic Movement party is out of the Mombasa political matrix.

In reaction to Muriithi’s expose, Sonko said “Kumbe kikulacho ki nguoni mwako na anayekufukuza hakuambii toka. Ni wewe mwenyewe uamue kutoka na wakiendelea kunidhulumu nitatoka”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.