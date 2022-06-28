Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 28, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has predicted doom for Raila Odinga in August if Azimio candidates continue fighting each other.

For the last few days, tension has gripped Azimio–One Kenya Alliance after United Democratic Forum Party Leader Cyrus Jirongo vowed never to honour a request by Raila Odinga to step down in the Kakamega gubernatorial race.

Speaking on Saturday while drumming up support for his candidature in Lugari, Kakamega County, Jirongo said he will not allow the ODM leader to push out Azimio affiliate parties in other regions to pave way for his ODM aspirants.

Sonko, in a Facebook post, said these internal wrangles in Azimio will undermine Baba’s presidential bid in August, and he could be vanquished by Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, William Ruto, in August.

“Hapa Azimio people are busy fighting one another rather than looking for Baba’s votes. Wale viongozi hawawezi leta kura mingi are busy fighting people who can help. Write it somewhere my little experience I have in politics for the last 15 years this ujuaji ya pesa nane which started from the party nominations to selective application of the constitution when clearing candidates very soon ita leta hasara kubwa sana,” Sonko wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.