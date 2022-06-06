Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 6, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) General, Miguna Miguna, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to be careful since the deep state can order his assassination anytime.

Commenting on his Twitter page on Monday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, urged Ruto to be careful because the deep state might kill him after sensing defeat during the August 9th presidential election.

To drive his point home, Miguna claimed Mzee Jomo Kenyatta ordered the assassination of Tom Mboya for fear of being defeated in the 1969 elections.

The ‘General’ advised Ruto to use satellite phones to communicate so that he does not get assassinated before the August 9, General Election.

“I’m no prophet. I’m a student of history, revolutions, literature and law in that order. 1966: Kenyatta used Tom Mboya to destroy Oginga Odinga and KPU. 5 July 1969, Kenyatta MURDERED Mboya. 6 Dec 1969: Kenya held the 2nd general election. To @WilliamsRuto: Watch your back,” Miguna stated.

“DP @WilliamsRutoshould only use Satellite phones to communicate. No careless drinking of water, or consumption of food. Like Muhkisa Kituyi taught us: Watch Slay Queens with 12 eyeballs. Viva!,” Miguna added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.