Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has alleged a plot by the government of ensuring the August 9th election is rigged in favor of Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The 2022 election is a two-horse race between Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate.

Raila Odinga has an added advantage since he enjoys the support of incumbent and state machinery.

Commenting on social media on Monday, Miguna said the government has employed dozens of tactics to ensure Raila Odinga wins in August.

Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said the several opinion polls being released showing Raila Odinga leading is one of the ways of rigging an election.

He also said the move by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to block many presidential Candidates from vying in August is also a plan by the government to rig the election.

Miguna concluded by saying the move by IEBC to only use the electronic register in polling stations is also a plan by the ‘deep state’ of rigging elections.

“RIGGING PLANS Fake opinion polls. Fake voters’ register. Blocking many presidential candidates. Failed election results transmission simulation. IEBC use of only electronic voter register at polling stations. CSs and Civil servants campaigning for 1 candidate,” Miguna wrote on his social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST

.