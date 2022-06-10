Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the reason why former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka left the country secretly on Thursday.

The two top leaders of Azimio–One Kenya Alliance left the country in a hurry and sources said they travelled to the Democratic Republic of Congo for a secret mission.

Raila Odinga, who was accompanied by his daughter Winnie Odinga, left aboard a private jet while Kalonzo boarded a Kenya Airways flight to Lubumbashi.

According to Miguna Miguna, Raila and Kalonzo went to DRC to learn tricks of stealing the August 9th election from former DRC President Joseph Kabila. Kabila helped his successor Felix Tshisekedi rig the 2019 elections in Congo.

However, Miguna said despite trying to rig the election, Deputy President William Ruto will beat them badly in August.

“Visiting the DRC (Congo) to learn how Joseph Kabila stole elections for Felix Tshisekedi (@FelixUdps) in 2019 will not help conman @RailaOdingaand @skmusyoka. No matter what @StateHouseKenyadoes, electoral theft will not succeed on August 9, 2022. Kenyans will and must triumph,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST