Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has blasted Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, and former Kiambu county governor, William Kabogo, for causing confusion in Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

For the last one week, Kuria and Kabogo have been accusing Deputy President William Ruto‘s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, of being a dictator.

But Miguna in one of his posts on social media on Tuesday, said Kuria and Kabogo are yapping because they have realised Gachagua is not a pushover like Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua.

Miguna further said Kuria and Kabogo have presidential ambitions in 2027 and they see Gachagua as an impediment to their ambitions thereby attacking him.

“FACTS ONLY, PLEASE William Kabogo and Moses Kuria prefer weak and unpopular Kikuyu running-mates like Martha Karua because of their 2027 ambitions. They consider @rigathi an impediment to the realization of their ambitions. They don’t care about UDA or Ruto,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

