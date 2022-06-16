Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has reacted to the Commission for University Education’s (CUE) refusal to recognize Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s management degree from Team University in Uganda.

In a tweet on Thursday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, stated that the president was involved in the degree saga because he favors gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya alliance.

The outspoken lawyer urged the United Democratic Alliance, UDA, the party with which Sakaja is vying on, to withdraw Sakaja’s candidature and replace him with Nairobi-based lawyer Nelson Havi.

Havi is running for Westlands MP on a United Democratic Alliance Party platform. He’s attempting to topple incumbent Tim Wanyonyi, who is using the ODM party.

“Uhuru Kenyatta wants Nairobi residents to practice Polycarp Igathe. It’s past time for the United Democratic Alliance to drop Sakaja Johnson as its Nairobi candidate in favor of Nelson Havi. Since the IEBC incorrectly cleared Sakaja Johnson, Nelson Havi must be cleared as a candidate,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.