Thursday, June 2, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed how Deputy President William Ruto got millions of votes during Wednesday‘s Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

During the event, President Uhuru Kenyatta denied Ruto a chance to speak and even First Lady Margaret Kenyatta refused to greet him.

Miguna compared the incident to the last days of the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s regime when the late President, Mbiyu Koinanage and Njenga Mungai used to humiliate late President Daniel Arap Moi who was then Jomo’s deputy.

Miguna said like the late Moi, Ruto will rise to the throne despite threats and intimidation.

He said Many Kenyans are empathetic towards Ruto and they will vote for his bid in August.

“Both despot Uhuru Kenyatta and his wife Margaret Kenyatta shun, degrade and humiliate @WilliamsRutoin public the same way Jomo Kenyatta, Njenga Mungai and Mbiyu Koinange humiliated Moi.

“The more they do, the more @WilliamsRutogets MILLIONS of SYMPATHY VOTES,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

