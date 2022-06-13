Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 13, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement General, Miguna Miguna, has released a list of 12 Kenyan politicians and businessmen with fake or questionable academic credentials.

Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, compiled the list after details emerged that Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant on United Democratic Alliance party, Johnson Sakaja has no university degree.

Miguna said it is not only Sakaja who has fake academic certificates and went further to name 12 politicians and leaders who have questionable credentials.

According to Miguna, the 12-man list include President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja, Jubilee Party powerbroker Richard Ngatia, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Mombasa Gubernatorial aspirant Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, COTU boss Francis Atwoli, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi.

Miguna added that there are thousands of Kenyan politicians who have questionable academic credentials.

“Public faces of academic fraud and impunity in Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta@RailaOdinga@HassanAliJoho@GrantonSambojaRichard Ngatia @SakajaJohnson@MikeSonkoFerdinand Waititu Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir Francis Atwoli Oscar Sudi Cleophas Malala There are thousands more,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Monday.

