Friday, June 3, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement(NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has predicted a rough road ahead for the Azimio coalition after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka re-joined the outfit on Thursday.

Kalonzo had bolted out of the alliance two weeks ago after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga nominated Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

Kalonzo has since rejoined Azimio and said he is ready to work with Raila Odinga and Martha Karua.

But according to Miguna, there will be no peace in Azimio since Martha Karua and Kalonzo are pushing for something different.

The ‘General’ who is in exile in Canada, said Kalonzo will be pushing for the revival of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) so that he can become Prime Minister in Raila Odinga’s government, while Karua will be against the document to remain as a powerful deputy President.

The BBI, which was nullified by the Supreme Court in April, proposed a powerful Prime Minister post and reduced the powers of the Deputy President.

Miguna further said President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is supporting the Azimio movement, wants to rig the August 9th election to protect his family’s wealth and Raila Odinga wants free medical care, red carpets and bodyguards.

“Uhuru Kenyatta wants to rig elections so that he can cling to power and protect his family’s loot. Kalonzo wants the #BBIFraud to return to become PM. Karua wants the #BBIFraud buried so that she can be a DP. Raila wants power for free medical care, red carpets and bodyguards,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

