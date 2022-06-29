Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Exiled Lawyer Miguna Miguna is not taking anything to chance as far as the August election is concerned.

Miguna, who is a diehard of Deputy President William Ruto, has advised the DP on how to win the August election. He believes that only Ruto, and not Raila Odinga, can bring him back home after his unceremonious exit from the country.

He is therefore doing everything within his power to ensure Ruto is elected president come August.

Miguna told Ruto to have uncompromisable agents at each polling station to guard his votes to ensure President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deep State never have their way of rigging him.

“DP William Ruto and Kenya Kwanza must have at least 5 strong and uncompromisable agents at each polling station with satellite phones and fully charged smartphones, loads of fully charged batteries, food, water and 4×4 vehicles. It is now or never. Linda Kura,” Miguna wrote on twitter.

Miguna, who does not trust Raila Odinga, has urged Ruto’s team to protect votes; otherwise, they will cry in the toilet come August because the Deep State is trying everything to ensure Raila Odinga of Azimio becomes Kenya’s 5th President.

