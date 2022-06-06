Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 6, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna has finally released the academic credentials of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is the Azimio presidential candidate in August.

On Sunday, Raila was cleared to vie for the presidency but his academic certificates were not shown to the public prompting Kenyans to question why IEBC refused to share them with the public.

However, Miguna, who worked as Raila Odinga’s political advisor from 2009 to 2011, shared with Kenyans the Curriculum Vitae (CV) of Jakom who is planning to become the fifth President of Kenya in August.

He said Raila Odinga went to Komula intermediate school in the 1960s, a school of welding in Leipzig in the 1970s, was MP for Kibra constituency for 25 years, Prime Minister between 2008-2013 and a billionaire through corruption.

“Conman @RailaOdinga’s GENUINE CV: 1. Date of Birth is not part of a Resume. No one is responsible for his/her birth. 1. Komulo Intermediate School – the 1960s

2. School of Welding in Leipzig – 1970 3. MP, Kibra – 25 years 4. Prime Minister – 5 years 5. A Billionaire via GRAFT,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

This has left many questioning if Mr. Odinga is indeed an alumnus of Maranda High School as he claims.

