Friday, June 24, 2022 – Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear presidential aspirant, Reuben Kigame, because he has met all the requirements required to vie for the presidency in Kenya.

In a Twitter post on Friday, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said Kigame has two genuine degrees and signatures from 28 out of 47 counties and IEBC has no option but to clear him.

The ‘’General’ wondered how the commission cleared former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to vie for the presidency in August claiming he has no degree from any recognised University.

Kigame was among a dozen of presidential aspirants who have been barred from vying in August on flimsy grounds.

“Why has despot Uhuru Kenyatta BLOCKED @ReubenKigamefrom being on the presidential ballot? @ReubenKigamehas 2 GENUINE DEGREES, which Uhuru and conman @RailaOdinga don’t have. And he has signatures from 28 counties. The @IEBCKenyamust clear @ReubenKigame,” Miguna wrote.

Kigame has already moved to court to protest the IEBC decision and he is currently awaiting the ruling.

