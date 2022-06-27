Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, June 27, 2022 – Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has advised Deputy President William Ruto on gadgets he should use to stop the deep state and government functionaries from rigging him during the August 9th poll.

Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential candidate, has already expressed fears that some rogue officers in the government are planning to rig the presidential election in favor of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is the Azimio- One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru and Interior Principal Secretary, Dr. Karanja Kibicho are among rogue officials, who according to Ruto, are planning to rig him out.

But Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, urged Ruto and Kenya Kwanza team to invest in its agents and also ensure they have satellite phones and fully charged smartphones, loads of fully-charged batteries, food, water, and 4×4 vehicles.

“DP @WilliamsRutoand Kenya Kwanzaa MUST have at least 5 STRONG and UNCOMPROMISABLE AGENTS at each polling station with SATELLITE PHONES and FULLY-CHARGED Smart Phones, loads of fully-charged batteries, food, water and 4×4 vehicles. It’s now or never,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page on Sunday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.