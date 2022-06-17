Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 17, 2022 – Former Chelsea star, Michael Ballack is reportedly dating a 21-year-old model and friend of his late son Emilio who was killed in a quad bike crash in Portugal last year.

According to Mail Online, Ballack, 45, was spotted enjoying a visit to Art Basel, a fair for Modern and contemporary art, with his model girlfriend Sophia Schneiderhan, 21.

The pair, who got close after Ballack’s son’s fatal accident, appeared loved up and were seen kissing in public, German outlet Bild reported.

The publication said it’s not the first time the couple has been seen out together after they were seen out in a trendy district of Berlin.

It comes less than a year after Ballack’s son Emilio was killed when his quad bike tipped backwards and crushed him as he reversed and lost control following a family BBQ at Ballack’s Portuguese holiday home. Emilio was one of Ballack’s three sons with his ex-wife, Simone Lambe.

Friends of the duo told Bild they believed the relationship was good for the former German international and that the couple did not seem bothered by the 24-year age gap.