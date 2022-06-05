Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 June 2022 – Hollywood actor, Michael B Jordan, 35, and Lori Harvey, 25, are after dating for almost a year and a half. They began dating in November 2020.

The Black Panther star and the beauty entrepreneur are said to be be utterly heartbroken over the break up.

Close associates who announced the break up didn’t explain why they ended their relationship despite still being in love.

People, citing a source familiar, says Michael apparently wanted to get even more serious with Lori than they already were, as he was apparently seeking to go the distance in a long-term relationship, however, Lori didn’t necessarily want the same thing as him.

They first got together in November 2020, and celebrated their one-year anniversary year last.

Lori has since removed all traces of Michael from her Instagram page.