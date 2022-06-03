Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Controversial Ghanaian counsellor and relationship expert, Charlotte Oduro has said that men who do not take care of their wives but use the resources to take care of side chicks are candidates for stroke.

In an interview with Okay FM, Oduro further averred that such misfortune leads to death.

She said:

“There are men who do not take care of their wives but use the resources to take care of side chicks. These men are candidates for stroke. When they get a stroke, they will be sent to their hometown. Their wives by then will be working on making themselves better people.”