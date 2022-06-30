Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 30 June 2022 – A Kenyan lady has pleaded with men to stop discriminating single mothers.

Taking to her Facebook page, the beautiful single mother of one said that single mothers can make good wives too.

She noted that a good wife comes from the Lord and it doesn’t matter whether a lady is a single mother or childless.

According to her, the most important thing while choosing a partner is to involve God since a good husband or wife comes from God.

She went ahead and posted her photos to advertise herself to potential suitors.

Read her viral post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.