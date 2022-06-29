Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 29 June 2022 – Meghan Markle is asking a judge to dismiss her half-sister’s defamation lawsuit against her, describing it as “meritless”.

Us Weekly obtained the court documents, which laid out Markle’s argument that her half-sister’s claims are unfounded.

Samantha is suing regarding a tell-all interview Markle and husband, Prince Harry, did with CBS in 2021, claiming that Markle lied about her childhood and her relationships with both Samantha and their father, Thomas Markle.

In the original CBS interview, Markle told Oprah Winfrey: “I grew up as an only child, which everyone who grew up around me knows, and I wished I had siblings,” before noting that she hadn’t seen Samantha in almost 20 years.

In response, Samantha filed the defamation suit. According to early court documents obtained by TMZ, Markle’s half-sister claims that the Suits actress lied about paying her own way through college, stating that their father funded her entire schooling.

Documents filed by Meghan gave details of specific pieces of evidence that Samantha uses in her initial claim of defamation and why they do not support her argument, even stating that “Plaintiff [Samantha Markle] quite literally fabricated one of the statements, as evidenced by the missing interview transcript.”

Directly addressing the question of whether or not the issue is something that can be sorted out by the court, Markle’s new filing states, “We do not empanel juries to rule on whether two people are ‘close,’ or whether one genuinely feels that they ‘grew up as an only child’…Courts are not equipped to adjudicate the legitimacy of a person’s feelings about their childhood and relationships. Nor should they be…This dispute has no place in this Court or any other.”

Meghan has also requested to be awarded attorneys’ fees over the complaint.