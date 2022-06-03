Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 3, 2022 – Meghan Markle playfully shushed a group of young royals as she made her first appearance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen from a window overlooking Horse Guards Parade in central London.

Another photo showed Meghan with her husband Prince Harry, 37, talking with the Duke of Kent, dressed in his red military tunic.

Meghan joined her husband and royals including the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall to watch the spectacular military event from the Major General’s Office overlooking the Whitehall parade ground.