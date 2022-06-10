Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 10, 2022 – Since Martha Karua was named the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential running mate, her wardrobe has excited Kenyans.

In all her public rallies and functions, Raila Odinga’s 2022 running mate has been wearing nicely tailored African Kitenge dresses.

At some point, Kenyans took to social media wondering who is the woman or man dressing the Iron Lady.

But finally, the Narc-Kenya leader has revealed the face behind her stunning African Kitenge dresses.

In a video that has since gone viral, Karua disclosed that Flo Masinde who has a shop within Nairobi CBD has been her longtime tailor.

“My long-time tailor, Flo Masinde. who has made many of my outfits.” Karua said.

In the video, Flo who is seen taking measurements of Karua at her shop in the city discouraged Kenyans against the importation of cloth saying Kenya’s manufacturing sector has the best to offer in terms of quality fabrics.

“This is Rivertex so people need to reconsider and forget about the imported if you import the fabric at least get it made in Kenya,” Masinde said.

The revelation that the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential running mate wears locally made outfits comes on the backdrop of a heated debate over a plan to control the importation of second-hand clothes popularly known as Mitumba.

Some Kenyans praised her for believing in the Buy Kenya Build Kenya mantra which is one of the talking points of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya manifesto.

“Meet Martha Karua’s tailor Flo Masinde. Azimio- OKA running Martha Karua leading by example as we advocate for buy Kenya build Kenya.” KANU women congress said in a post on social media.

Watch this video