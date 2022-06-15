Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – On May 16, the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party presidential flag bearer named Martha Karua as his 2022 presidential running mate.

Since then, many things have changed around her including her security detail, especially during political rallies.

During her acceptance speech, a dreadlocked lady, wearing a brown suit and dark glasses could be seen standing behind her just to ensure there was no threat to the woman poised to become the first female Deputy President since Kenya attained independence.

Before the official clearance by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, a number of female bodyguards have been following her in all her political engagements.

During a campaign rally in Nyahururu, on May 24 the female bodyguard dressed in blue jeans and a black jacket was spotted seated behind her as she addressed the political gathering.

Just like most bodyguards, Karua’s security detail can also be described as no-nonsense, as they are hardly seen smiling.

But after the official clearance by the IEBC, Martha Karua’s security detail has now almost doubled.

Constitutionally, each of the candidates and their running mates must be accorded round-the-clock security, with officers assigned to protect them, their offices, and homes from the date of clearance by IEBC to the conclusion of the General Elections.Apart from security detail provided by the Kenya Police Service, Karua is also guarded by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s trusted bodyguard Billy Arocho. The ever-serious Arocho always shares photos of him protecting the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition presidential running mate on his social media platforms.

See these photos