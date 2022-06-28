Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 28 June 2022 – Popular Zimbabwean TikToker and socialite, Angelica Sandie, was left stranded in Kenya for almost two weeks after being robbed of all the cash she had and other personal items.

According to Sandie, she flew to Kenya on the 13th of June to visit her online lover, not knowing that he was a drug dealer.

Sandie and her lover, identified as Alfred Bangura, were in a relationship for six months before she decided to visit him in Kenya.

She said the lover lied to her that he was a Kenyan citizen, only to discover that he was from Sierra Leone.

On her way to Mombasa in the company of her lover, they were hijacked by armed gunmen who were riding in three cars.

The robbers took everything they had, including a suitcase full of cash.

She was only left with the clothes she was wearing.

Luckily, her passport was in her pocket.

Her boyfriend was also shot in the knees.

Angelica Sandie was taken in by the Zimbabwean Embassy in Kenya after she posted videos appealing for assistance from well-wishers to pay for her plane back to Zimbabwe.

Well-wishers came through and bought her a ticket back to her motherland.

She posted a video soon after arriving home and thanked everyone who contributed to her safe return.

“My Zimbabweans at last, I have arrived home. Thank you so much for your contributions guys. I have arrived home. Let me call my daughter, I’m sure she can’t wait to see mummy,” she said in the video.

It is suspected that her online lover, who was arrested by DCI last year for robbing a lady he met on a dating site, conspired with the thugs to rob her.

The thugs shot him in the knees to avoid raising suspicion.

Below are photos of the popular TikToker.

