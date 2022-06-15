Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 15, 2022 – Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit.

Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille.

The club’s Champions League exit to Real Madrid in the last-16 played a major role in the mutual decision for Pochettino to leave Paris.

ESPN reported on Wednesday that he had been sacked, although an official announcement is yet to be made.

Nice head coach, Christophe Galtier is said to be the front-runner to replace Pochettino after Luis Campos replaced Leonardo as sporting director.

According to ESPN, talks with Galtier have progressed well and he is keen to take up the daunting role at the French champions. Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane had been believed to be the preferred choice of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar who owns PSG after a successful meeting.