Tuesday, June 21, 2022 – 60-year-old Matrix star, Laurence Fishburne has said that he is open to the idea of getting back in the dating scene.

Speaking to Page Six at the Tribeca Festival, Fishburne disclosed that there’s no one on his radar at the moment.

He said;

“Eventually I would like to date, but there is nobody in particular on my radar.”

Recently, his 15-year-old daughter, Delilah, has been his date. Delilah went to the 2022 Tony Awards with her father earlier this month and also walked the red carpet for the premiere of his documentary “The Cave of Adullam,” which is about four young boys at a martial arts academy in Detroit.

The “Matrix” star, 60, was married to “Suits” alum Gina Torres for 16 years, but the pair divorced in May 2018.

Page Six had also reported that that Torres, 53, was dating a man described by a friend as “the cowboy type” while quietly separated from Fishburne.