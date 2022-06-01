Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 1, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today surprised Kenyans after he denied his Deputy, William Ruto, a chance to speak during Madaraka Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi.

As per the protocol, Uhuru was supposed to be invited by his deputy to address over 30,000 Kenyans who had gathered at the venue but instead, the organisers bypassed the protocol and invited the President directly.

Uhuru, in his speech, recognized the visiting Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, speaker of the national assembly, and his senate counterpart and Chief Justice Martha Koome but failed to recognize his deputy.

When Kenyans realized that the President had failed to recognize Ruto deliberately, they staged a mass walkout that left security at the stadium panicking.

Media stations were warned against showing the mass walkout.

Here is the video of Kenyans staging a mass walkout after President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to recognize his deputy William Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST