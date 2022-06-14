Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 14, 2022 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is a man under siege due to his questionable degree certificate which is needed for him to vie for the governorship of Nairobi.

In a span of one week, Sakaja, who claims he graduated from Team University in Uganda, has been hit with at least four petitions with the University of Nairobi (UoN) indicating that he is yet to graduate.

And to make the matters worse, Sakaja has refused to table proof that he paid school fees to Team University in Uganda, arguing that the petition was malicious and aimed at tainting his name.

In all these dramas, one woman is enjoying the whole show after Sakaja caused her a State job for lack of a degree.

In 2019, the then Labour Cabinet Secretary, Ukur Yatani, appointed former Othaya MP Mary Wambui as the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority (NEA) and gazetted her name.

Sakaja, who was the chairperson of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association, however, instituted legal action against the appointment arguing that the former lawmaker did not possess a degree.

At the time, the Senator was invested in the organization’s leadership since NEA’s founding was as a result of a Bill he had tabled in Parliament while serving as an MP.

“I have further instructed my lawyers as well as those of the Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association to file a petition this (Thursday) morning seeking to quash this appointment.”

“The respondents of this suit are the Cabinet Secretary of Labour, the Attorney General, and Ms. Wambui),” Sakaja told the press in October 2019.

Immediately, Wambui’s appointment was suspended by the Employment Court until the petition was heard and determined.

She later lost the lucrative government due to Sakaja and lack of proper academic qualifications.

