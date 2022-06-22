Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 22, 2022 – TV personality Martha Stewart has said that she is “heartbroken” after being forced to skip out on hosting a skincare launch party for Mario Badescu on Tuesday June 21, just after testing positive for COVID-19.

Martha Stewart who shared a video from the event she didn’t attend, wrote “This evening, I planned to host a garden party at The Plaza on behalf of my favorite skincare line, @mariobadescu. But I’m sad to report that I tested positive for Covid-19.”

She added that she was “heartbroken” to miss the event, but also said, “I am feeling fine but I am sticking to the rules and isolating.”

An insider told Page Six that guests were informed Stewart, 80, was no longer able to attend just minutes before she was set to speak.

“A crowd gathered around eager for her to speak. But then her publicist came on and announced unfortunately she had tested positive for COVID and would no longer be able to host the event,” the source told Page Six, adding, “You could tell everyone was really disappointed.”