Thursday, June 30, 2022 – Chaos and pandemonium rocked Martha Karua’s rally in Kisii County after a teargas canister was thrown at the dais.

The incident happened at Gusii Stadium, where a canister was discharged near the place where Karua, who is Raila Odinga’s running mate, was seated.

Karua and other Azimio politicians were swiftly escorted out of the grounds to safety following the incident.

The details of what exactly transpired were not immediately available.

However, in a video, residents who had gathered at the grounds can be seen scampering for safety as smoke bellows from the podium.

The crowd that had gathered at the Stadium was forced to scamper for safety, throwing the meeting into disarray.

Preliminary police investigations show that the teargas may have been thrown by supporters of Kisii Governor, James Ongwae, who had earlier clashed with those of Dagoretti North MP, Simba Arati.

Arati is vying for Kisii county gubernatorial seat in August.

Oh God! Why would any sane Kenyan throw a teargas canister into the podium where Martha Karua is seated? UNACCEPTABLE. pic.twitter.com/WuNG1RxAJK — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) June 30, 2022

