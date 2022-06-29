Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Azimio–One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, and his running mate, Martha Karua, were on Wednesday among presidential candidates who attended a meeting organized by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

During the meeting held at Windsor Hotel in Nairobi, Karua urged IEBC employees to perform their duties without taking political sides to ensure the August 9th election is free, fair and verifiable.

Karua, who later left the meeting, said she will personally prosecute any IEBC officer who tries to compromise the election.

Discussion about the printed voter register, the process for determining election results, and the harmonization of campaign schedules for the candidates were among the main items of the agenda.

Auditing firm KPMG recently finished its review of the Register of Voters (ROV), and on June 18, they handed over their final report to the IEBC.

According to Chebukati, there are currently 46,232 voting stations that have been registered in the year 2022.

This represents a 13% increase from 2017, where there were 40,883 voting stations registered across the country.

Additionally, the number of registered voters has increased from 19.6 million to 22.1 million, which is a 12.79 percent increase.

