Sunday, June 12, 2022 – Citizen TV was on Saturday forced to cut live streaming of Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua‘s rallies in Murang’a County after residents boycotted.

Karua, who was accompanied by the Azimio brigade from the Mt Kenya region had a hard time selling the Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga, in the county believed to be the home of Mt Kenya Foundation billionaires.

In one instance, Karua who is former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s running mate was seen begging residents to support Raila Odinga by reminding them it was Jakom who supported late former president Mwai Kibaki to defeat President Uhuru Kenyatta in the year 2002.

“Do you recall how Raila rescued Mwai Kibaki’s automobile when it became bogged in the political mud? Where were these people who now claim to adore our Mount Kenyans….. Aah, definitely Sasa Mnajifanya hamjui Raila ndiye alisaindia Kibaki 2002? Moi Angetufinyilia Tena, Kama Si Raila,” Karua said but residents were only watching her like a cartoon.

Karua later travelled to Nyeri and Laikipia counties where she was welcomed by small crowds of people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.