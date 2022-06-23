Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, June 23, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate, Martha Karua, has assured Deputy President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza allies that they will not be targeted should Azimio form the next government.

Speaking in Nyahururu, Karua responded to claims by Kenya Kwanza team that they were being targeted in the fight against graft, stating that she would protect them from unfair trial when she assumes office.

According to Karua, Ruto and his allies would not be victimized in the fight against graft should Raila ascend to power come August.

“Let them know that in the Azimio government, when I have been allocated the Justice and constitutional affairs, no one will be victimized, whether they are in government or in the opposition or my child.”

“The same law will apply to all. The rights of all Kenyans will be protected if we assume office including that of the opposition because they are out brothers, because politics is not enmity,” she added.

Nonetheless, she asked the Kenya Kwanza leaders to ask themselves why their names keep popping up whenever graft is mentioned.

She added that the Azimio team would not shy away from condemning theft of public resources but with dignity.

“Stop complaining that you are being targeted, ask yourself why your name is always mentioned. We are correcting you out of respect. If you have built your livelihood by stealing from the public and we say the truth, then that is your history,” she noted.

The Senior Counsel advised Ruto and his team to boldly face the accusations in court and take it upon themselves to prove their innocence and clear their names.

“If you are mentioned in graft, there are courts where both you and the accuser can give evidence and those who have been wrongly accused will be set free,” she added.

Ruto and his allies have for the longest time accused government agencies such as the Ethics and the Anticorruption Commission (EACC), the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the National Police Service (NPS) of being weaponized.

